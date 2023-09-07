Highest Paid OnlyFans Celebrities: Larsa Pippen, Iggy Azalea

Some celebrities aren’t afraid to show skin on camera, especially if they’re getting paid big bucks for it. Over the past few years, reality and high-profile stars have joined OnlyFans and have been paid top dollar to interact on the adult content subscription service.

While some stars like Cardi B use the app to link up with fans on a personal level in exchange for a service fee, others have bared it all by posting X-rated content. Either way, some of Hollywood’s finest have racked up millions of dollars in profit for their content.

Want to know who? Keep scrolling to see which celebrities have joined OnlyFans.