Iggy Azalea‘s fortune is pretty fancy! The rapper’s net worth is huge thanks to her more than 50 million albums and 22 million singles sold worldwide. Keep reading to find out her net worth.

What Is Iggy Azalea’s Net Worth?

The rapper is worth an estimated $15 million as of 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Iggy Azalea Makes Her Money Through Music

The Australian-born rapper, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, burst onto the music scene with the 2013 hit “Work.” She followed it up with 2014’s song of the summer, “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX. Iggy’s debut studio album, The New Classic, sold more than 1.4 million copies in the United States and more than 5 million worldwide. She went on to headline her first tour in 2014 showcasing the hits of the album

Iggy Azalea Has Appeared as a Judge on Reality Singing Competitions

The rapper was a judge on season 8 of The X Factor Australia in 2016, alongside fellow music artists Adam Lambert, Mel B and Guy Sebastian.

Iggy Azalea Has Dabbled in Modeling

She signed with talent agency Wilhelmina Models in 2012 before breaking big in music. Iggy fronted Levi’s “Go Forth” campaign, and later went on to be the face of Forever 21’s 2014 holiday campaign alongside then-fiancé Nick Young. She’s represented her home country as an ambassador for the Australian underwear company Bonds.

Iggy Azalea Has Her Own Makeup Collection

The entrepreneur entered the competitive celebrity makeup field by launching Totally Plastic through Los Angeles-based BH Cosmetics in August 2021. The line and campaign featured a throwback theme, as Iggy captioned one of her Instagram videos promoting the product, “Totally plastic … Totally 2000s … Totally iconic! My makeup collection drops online and in store on Aug 29th! And you know since I designed it. This thing is full of cute 00s vibes … you’re gonna gaggg!!!!”

Iggy Azalea Is Focused on Being a Mother

The “Kream” artist hid her pregnancy, secretly giving birth to son Onyx, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti, in April 2020. Despite rampant media speculation that she had a child, Iggy waited until June 2020 to reveal via an Instagram Story, “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more times passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.” she added. Iggy has since been more open about her little boy and shared photos of her son while gushing about how much she adored being a mom. In 2021, Iggy announced she was taking a break from music for creative opportunities “beyond music” while raising her little boy.