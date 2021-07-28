A feud we never saw coming. Iggy Azalea called out Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, and Jordyn Woods‘ little sister, Jodie Woods, for dancing to a viral TikTok audio about the rapper’s ex and father of her child, Playboi Carti.

The since-deleted video, captured by TikTok Insiders on Tuesday, July 27, shows Alabama, 15, and Jodie, 16, wearing matching sweatsuits while listening to the audio, in which someone took Playboi Carti’s “SRT” featuring Lil Uzi and dubbed Iggy’s voice over it.

“This man didn’t even come to see his son be born. He went to Philly to play the PlayStation with Lil Uzi. He thought that was more important than seeing his son be born and I had a scheduled C-section,” the “Fancy” artist, 31, said during a December 2020 Instagram Live, referring to the pair’s son, Onyx Kelly.

After seeing Alabama and Jodie’s video, Iggy commented, “Y’all weird as f–k for this.” Hours later, Alabama deleted the video and uploaded a new post with the caption, “Sorry about that Iggy video! We understand it was insensitive.”

However, after taking a closer look at the comment section, it doesn’t seem like Alabama is letting Iggy’s dig go. “TBH, I think the sound was misunderstood, but like, it’s not fair that she only called out you and Jodie,” one user wrote to which Alabama replied, “Exactly, I agree.”

“LMFAO. Girl, you don’t owe her an apology. That audio has been out for months. It’s not fair that she just singled you guys out,” added another user. “[That’s what] I’m sayin,'” Alabama replied. “I’m still trying to figure out why she only called y’all out?” a third person wrote, and Alabama “liked” it.

Some fans, on the other hand, sided with Iggy. “I’m just confused. I like Alabama a lot but why apologize then ‘like’ and agree with comments saying you don’t owe her an apology? Just keep the apology,” someone wrote. “How can you say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry’ and then show you’re not sorry in the comments? Pick a struggle,” another echoed.

“How are you dancing to someone’s trauma and then wondering what you did wrong?” an additional user chimed in.

Iggy and Playboi Carti, 24, began dating in 2018. Two years later, in June 2020, Iggy announced she had given birth to their son without naming the father. By October of that year, she confirmed the “Sky” rapper was Onyx’s dad, but they were no longer romantically involved. In December 2020, Iggy slammed Playboi on Twitter.

“Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son,” she began her since-deleted tweet. “Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas anymore? TRASH.”

By the end of December, Iggy made it clear she and Playboi reconciled their differences as coparents. “It was for the best because now s–t is aired out and gonna change for the better with my son,” she assured.

Iggy’s team did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.