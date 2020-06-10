Rapper Playboi Carti (real name Jordan Carter) and Iggy Azalea (real name Amethyst Kelly) have dated off-and-on for two years but have remained relatively under the radar. Who is the “Magnolia” artist and how did he strike a romance with Iggy, who revealed on June 10 she has a secret son? Keep reading to find out more about the rap star below.

Although Iggy, 30, did not name who the father of her only child is in the bombshell announcement, many people connected the dots to Playboi Carti, 23. He’s a member of A$AP Rocky‘s A$AP Mob collective, was signed by Interscope Records in 2016 and is a majorly hot up-and-coming artist.

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

The musical pair were first romantically linked in 2018 after being seen on a dinner date in Los Angeles. They met while Playboi Carti was overseas on tour.

In September of that year, the “Shoota” rapper made things Instagram official with the “Black Widow” singer and shared a now-deleted steamy photo of the two cuddled up on the couch together. The duo moved into their Atlanta home together by December.

Playboi Carti gushed over his relationship with the Australian babe during an interview with Fader in June 2019. “Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with,” he said at the time. He didn’t confirm that they would ever collaborate on music, but he said he “supports everything she does.”

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

They sadly hit a rough patch in December of that year because Iggy wrote, “I’m single,” on her Instagram Story before almost immediately deleting it.

“I need to make an apology. It’s not my character to put out whatever business I go through in my private life on the internet for the world to comment on,” she said shortly after deleting the candid post. “I felt very upset and I made an impulse choice that I immediately regretted, but it was too late to undo. The truth is that I love Jordan very much, I always will – more than you could ever know.”

She apologized for “making something public that should always remain between him [and] I no matter what.”

Despite the couple seemingly ending things, Iggy later shared a video on her Instagram Story flaunting a large, glittering ring on ~that~ finger, which immediately sparked engagement rumors.

The “Fancy” singer’s absence from social media over the past year sparked major speculation she was pregnant. Things came to a head when outlets started reporting she had given birth in early May. However, at that point, Iggy had never confirmed or denied that she was expecting.



Instagram

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” the songstress wrote on her Instagram Story on June 10. “He is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”



Iggy acknowledged she will strive to “keep his life private.” It looks like she’s taking a similar approach to who the father is, as well.