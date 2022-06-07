Iggy Azalea‘s bikini body is smokin’ hot! She recently showed it off to fans during a pre-32nd birthday girls’ getaway to Mexico with pals.

The rapper, who celebrates her birthday on June 7, 2022, got a jump on things by heading south of the border for nearly a week of festivities leading up to her latest trip around the sun. Iggy spent lots of time in the pool … and that meant plenty of time in bikinis!

Iggy — whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly — donned a tangerine bikini for a full day of fun in the sun. She rarely left the pool, taking Instagram selfies while relaxing in the cool water. She shared drinks with her pals, had lunch poolside and even posed for a glamour shot that showed off her incredible slim waist and flat tummy.

The rapper chose a much more festive bikini on another day of her vacation, rocking a neon green two-piece with a large red and silver floral pattern. Iggy gave fans a full look at it in a gorgeous June 2 Instagram photo, then went on to post various videos of how it looked while wet as she frolicked in her villa’s ocean view pool.

Over the years, Iggy’s famed hourglass figure has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors. She got a breast augmentation in 2014 and had also confessed to getting a nose job.

“I didn’t [need plastic surgery],” she told Ellen DeGeneres during a 2020 stop by the comedian’s daytime talk show “There was nothing wrong with me. I think it’s a personal choice and anybody, man or woman, they should be able to make an informed decision, and if you want to change something, then that’s up to you.”

“I changed my nose, and I got boobs. I didn’t have boobs before, I just had nipples, and now, I have breasts. Thought I could use some — that would be a good addition,” Iggy added with a laugh.

But as for her famous rear end, Iggy insists she’s all natural. “People have been saying I have bum implants forever, but I don’t have butt implants. I have no problem talking about cosmetic surgery,” she admitted in 2015.

