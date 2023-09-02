Michael Jordan Not ‘Jumping for Joy’ Over Son Marcus’ Rumored Engagement to Larsa Pippen
Setting the record straight! Larsa Pippen says she and boyfriend Marcus Jordan aren’t walking down the aisle … just yet. Rumors began swirling after the Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger in mid-August. “We are not engaged,” she admitted. “But [he] did give me a promise ring.” While marrying Larsa would make Marcus, 32, the happiest man in the world, says a source, the couple still don’t have the approval of his father, legendary basketball star Michael Jordan. “He isn’t jumping for joy about this news by any means — far from it.”