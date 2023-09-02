Setting the record straight! Larsa Pippen says she and boyfriend Marcus Jordan aren’t walking down the aisle … just yet. Rumors began swirling after the Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger in mid-August. “We are not engaged,” she admitted. “But [he] did give me a promise ring.” While marrying Larsa would make Marcus, 32, the happiest man in the world, says a source, the couple still don’t have the approval of his father, legendary basketball star Michael Jordan. “He isn’t jumping for joy about this news by any means — far from it.”