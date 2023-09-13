Cardi B Net Worth: How Much Money the Rapper Makes

Cardi B’s net worth isn’t going anywhere but up! The chart-topping rapper made a name for herself before her music career skyrocketed in 2017 when her hit single “Bodak Yellow” dominated the soundwaves and became the go-to song in clubs (and our personalized playlists). Now, the Bronx native secures the bag with collaborations and brand deals, adding multiple zeros to her massive income.

What Is Cardi B’s Net Worth?

Cardi is worth an estimated $80 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The “Bongos” artist married Migos rapper Offset in 2017, who has an estimated net worth of $28 million. Combined, the Hollywood couple is worth over $100 million.

Cardi and Offset have since welcomed daughter Kulture and son Wave, whom they make sure are always dripped out in designer nursery items.

“There’s a Venetian gold crib, a walk-in closet full of designer clothes — Gucci, Moschino, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana and more. Offset has bought diamond-studded rattles. They’re even considering using Louis Vuitton wallpaper!” a source exclusively told Life & Style amid the birth of their son in 2021.

Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The insider also noted that the nursery was “decked out with the latest, state-of-the-art baby equipment,” and the room cost a whopping “$500,000, if not more!”

How Does Cardi B Make Money?

Once Cardi released “Bodak Yellow,” her career skyrocketed, and her life changed forever. One year after the single went diamond, she released her studio album “Invasion of Privacy,” which featured hit songs “I Like It” and “Bartier Cardi.” Not to mention, the album featured artists YG, Migos, 21 Savage, Kehlani, Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Chance the Rapper.

The same year, Cardi performed at Coachella and dropped thousands of dollars into the set production because she didn’t know the Indio, California-based festival was “such a big deal.”

“I have to invest so much money on my stage set, my own money,” she said during an interview on SiriusXM’s “Hip Hop Nation” at the time. While she’s paid $300,000 out of pocket for the performance, she earned $140,000 for both weekends.

Although the Grammy winner hasn’t made an album since, Cardi has released songs like “Up” and “Put It on the Floor Again” while collaborating with a handful of award-winning artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Bruno Mars and Latto.

Cardi B Was a Reality Star

Before she reached superstar status, Cardi joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: New York during the sixth season. After quickly becoming a fan favorite, she left the VH1 series after two seasons in 2016 to focus solely on her music.

Cardi B Was a Stripper

The “Money” rapper had years to learn her infamous twerk moves when she worked as a stripper. Cardi has been an open book about her past and former jobs.

“I felt like, ‘You’re judging me, but I’m making more money than you.’ I felt like nobody could shame me for being a stripper. When I started stripping, I was making probably $500 a night. As I got bigger, I was making $2,000, maybe $5,000. When I got really popular on Instagram, I was making $7,000 to $10,000 a week,” she told Interview Magazine in 2021. “I felt on top of the world. I felt so untouchable and so sexy because there were rappers that all these girls lust over who would come to the strip club and request me to go to their section. They would request me.”