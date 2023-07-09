Be careful! Cardi B went off on husband Offset after he publicly accused her of sleeping with another man in a since-deleted Instagram Story. “First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” the “Please Me” singer, 30, said, alluding to the Migos rapper’s 2018 cheating scandal. “I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!” Cardi then went on to explain that she couldn’t have cheated on Offset, 31 — she’s way too famous to get away with it! “If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody,” the Grammy winner noted. “Can’t f–k no regular degular shmegular ’cause they gonna tell the world. And I can’t f–k nobody in the industry ’cause they gonna tell too.”

According to Life & Style’s source, Cardi and Offset (who share kids Kulture, 4, and Wave, 22 months) have a “very tumultuous” relationship. “There’s a lot of jealousy and fighting that goes on behind the scenes,” the source admits. “The nature of their touring and partying appearances just causes a lot of time apart, which is so unhealthy for a couple like them.”