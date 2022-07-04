She Likes It Like That! See Cardi B’s Sexiest Bikini and Swimsuit Pictures

Cardi B is a fearless and hard-working queen in the music industry with enviable swimwear style. Not only has she released chart-topping rap singles, including “I Like It Like That,” but she has also brought an unapologetic confidence to Hollywood. As someone who isn’t afraid to show a little skin, the New York City native has worn some sexy outfits, both on and off stage. Cardi will even rock a sultry bikini or swimsuit while performing or at the beach.

“WILD SIDE,” she captioned an Instagram video post in July 2021, which featured a clip of her wearing a gold two-piece ensemble and matching cuffs.

She has also completed a bikini look by adding high heels to an outfit. In an October 2020 Instagram post, the “WAP” artist posed in a bubblegum pink swimsuit, matching sunglasses and white heels.

“Hard like candy,” Cardi captioned the post at the time.

While she exudes an inspirational aura of confidence, Cardi has also opened up about struggling with pressuring body image expectations while growing up.

“I was also really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it’s about being thick and having an ass, so young boys would be like, ‘Look at your flat ass. You ain’t got no titties,’” she told fellow singer Mariah Carey in February 2021, per Interview magazine. “And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped.”

Cardi then revealed that she underwent cosmetic enhancements after feeling insecure about her physique.

“Even when I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone,” she added. “When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So, I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So, I got my ass done. And then I felt super confident.”

In a separate interview with VladTV, Cardi discussed her perspective on body shape, pointing out that having curves shouldn’t spur slut-shaming.

“When a girl that has a small chest, has her little nipples out, don’t have a bra, I don’t know, it’s ‘tasteful.’ It’s ‘fashion,'” she explained. “But when a girl like me that has bigger boobs [does the same thing], it’s like, ‘Oh, you slut! What the hell?’ It’s like, what is the difference?”

Despite dealing with body image pressures, Cardi continues to promote self-love whenever she hits the stage or the pool — wearing anything of her choice.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Cardi B’s best bikini and swimsuit moments.