Ciara’s Bikini Photos Will Make You Want to ~Level Up~! See the Singer’s Hottest Swimsuit Moments

A body party! Ciara has made some of our favorite dance hits like “1,2 Step” and “Level Up” — to be honest, all of the songs on her 2004 Goodies album — and has the dance moves of a legend. However, there’s another thing that the musician has perfectly mastered, and that’s how to perfect a hot bikini moment.

The Texas native has always had an admirable physique, like her infamous abs that flash in her music videos … but it wasn’t until after she gave birth to her third child, Win, that she grew to “love her curves.”

Ciara opened up about her health and fitness journey after giving birth to her son, who she shares with husband and NFL star Russell Wilson, discussing how she lost 28 pounds postpartum, while striving to lose 20 more.

“I think honestly, it’s all about your own personal goals that you have for yourself. For me, I’ve always been really driven,” she told Cosmopolitan in January 2021.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve definitely grown more confident — I’ve been loving my curves, even though I’m like ‘OK, this is not quite my normal flow,’ I still feel so confident it doesn’t matter,” she continued. “It doesn’t matter if there’s more of my hips to hold on to. I think, especially as a woman, it’s important for us to be able to feel like that. There’s nothing better.”

The Beauty Marks Entertainment CEO’s newfound confidence has shined through her outpouring of social media posts and dance challenges that have gone viral. She also caught the attention of Sports Illustrated, which landed her one of the covers of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

She wore an array of sexy bikinis from a strapless denim two-piece to a cheetah-print one-piece that she paired with a cowboy hat —which debuted on the coveted cover. Now, let’s not forget the hottest number of them all! Cici flaunted her flawless figure in a ripped black bikini that covered only what needed to be.

“Wow Wow Wow!!! This Dream of mine to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit finally came true!” she captioned her May 2022 announcement. “Truly proud to be on the cover of such an iconic magazine and to join the elite list of women that have come before me,” she continued. “I’m definitely gon’ be poppin’ and makin’ that thang JUMP today! It’s a celebration.”