She has a type! Larsa Pippen definitely has a thing for professional basketball players or people related to them. From her more than two-decade marriage to NBA great Scottie Pippen to dating much younger stars of the league, the Real Housewives of Miami alum keeps things hot!

A then-Larsa Younan began dating the Chicago Bulls star in 1995, when he was in the middle of his six-time NBA championship run with the team. The pair wed two years later at the First United Methodist Temple in Chicago.

Larsa and Scottie went on to have four children. Their first child, Scotty Jr., was born in 2000, followed by two more sons. Preston was born in 2002, while his brother, Justin, came along in 2005. The pair completed their family with the birth of their only daughter, Sophia, in 2008.

Scottie filed for divorce in 2016 after accusing Larsa of cheating on him with rapper Future. Larsa denied the claim and the pair reconciled, only to have the reality star turn around and file for divorce from her husband in 2018.

The former Bravo star wrote in an April 2020 tweet that no other party had broken up their marriage. “I was married to him for 20 years. I did everything for him and my family. People change and that’s what really happened,” Larsa wrote,