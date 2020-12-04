While Larsa Pippen is best known as a reality TV star, the former Kardashian-Jenner BFF first came into the spotlight after marrying NBA legend Scottie Pippen. Since getting married in the late-90s, both Larsa and Scottie have respectively filed for divorce on two different occasions. However, as of 2020, they are is still legally married, and living separate lives. To learn more about Scottie and the pair’s complicated relationship, keep reading!

Larsa and Scottie Pippen have been legally married for 23 years:

The Real Housewives of Miami alum and the retired basketball player met in 1995. After two years together, they officially tied the knot in 1997. Throughout the course of their relationship, Larsa and Scottie welcomed four children — Scotty Jr., Preston, Sophia and Justin.

In October 2016, Scottie filed for divorce and accused Larsa of cheating on him with rapper Future. The model denied that infidelity played any role in their split. Eventually, the filing was dismissed and the couple decided to give their marriage another chance.

After a two-year reconciliation, Larsa filed for divorce in April 2018. “I was married to him for 20 years; I did everything for him and my family. People change and that’s what really happened. Most people can’t even imagine being in a relationship for a week so I know it’s beyond imagination,” she explained to fans on Twitter at the time. Larsa also made it clear that “cheating wasn’t the problem.”

Larsa and Scottie are still close:

While the coparents are no longer romantically involved, it’s clear they still care about each other. In September 2020, Larsa gave Scottie a sweet shout-out on Instagram for his 55th birthday. “Happy Birthday, Ace. Love you always!” she captioned a photo of the pair.

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

Scottie Pippen is extremely successful:

Similar to Michael Jordan, Scottie is regarded as one of the NBA’s greatest basketball players of all time. During his 17-year career, he played 12 seasons with the Chicago Bulls, one season with the Houston Rockets and four seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

As it stands, Scottie is the only player to have ever won an NBA title and Olympic gold medal in the same year, which he achieved in both 1992 and 1996. All in all, the Arkansas native has six NBA championships and seven All-Star titles under this belt. According to several outlets, Scottie has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Scottie Pippen is seemingly single:

While Larsa’s love life continues to make headlines — namely with NBA star Malik Beasley — Scottie doesn’t appear to be dating anyone. The mother of four was photographed holding hands with the Minnesota Timberwolves players at a Miami mall in late November. Since then, Malik’s wife, Montana Yao, with whom he shares 21-month-old son Makai, has reportedly filed for divorce.

According to E! News, Larsa “thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn’t doing anything wrong by hanging out with him.”