Travis Kelce addressed sister-in-law Kylie Kelce’s heated confrontation with a woman in May that went viral and is proud of her for standing her ground.

“Getting to know Kylie and her family and everything throughout the years has just been awesome because she even has that, like, toughness of, ‘Don’t f–k with me,’” the NFL star, 34, said during the Tuesday, June 25, appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast. “And you saw that in that video of just trying to have date night with [husband Jason Kelce and] their friends over at the [Jersey] Shore where it’s a big family environment — everybody’s having a good time every single day out there at the Shore — and this lady just comes in trying to be entitled.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also joked that Jason, 36, and Kylie, 31, are “the nicest people until you take it to that point. And then it’s like, ‘Alright, now I gotta chokeslam you, bitch.’”

On May 29, the official Instagram account for the “Word to the Wise” podcast shared a video of Kylie in an explosive argument with a woman later identified as Andreé Goldberg.

The ladies were face to face while on a sidewalk after Kylie and Jason declined to take a photo with their son. “I don’t give a f–k who you are. You’ll never be allowed in this town again,” Andreé said.

The former field hockey player responded, “I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You’re embarrassing yourself.”

Jason was spotted a few feet behind his wife as she towered over the angry woman. The altercation ended after a man pulled Andreé away.

Andreé publicly addressed the fight one day later in a statement obtained by WPVI Action News.

“In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry,” she said. “My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate. As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset.”

She concluded the message by expressing how “deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces,” she was.

The following day, an eyewitness claimed that the video was “taken out of context.”

“Andreé and Kylie were just two mama bears,” the eyewitness told Us Weekly on May 31. “Apologies were exchanged and witnessed by multiple people. That’s the part of the video people haven’t seen.”

Neither Jason nor Kylie have publicly addressed the moment. However, the Margate City Mayor apologized to the NFL couple for the actions shown by Andreé.

“On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend,” Mayor Michael Collins wrote on the town’s Facebook page on May 29. “As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me.”