Kylie Kelce Receives Apology From Angry Fan After Viral Video

Kylie Kelce has received an apology from the angry fan who was captured on video screaming at the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native after she and husband Jason Kelce politely declined taking a photo with her while on a dinner date.

“In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry,” a woman who identified herself as Andreé Goldberg said in a video statement obtained by WPVI Action News on Thursday, May 30.

The video went viral on social media after it was posted by the Philly-based podcast “Word to the Wise” via their Instagram page on Wednesday, May 29. Andreé was seen getting in Kylie’s face and shouting, “You’ll never be allowed in this town again.”

The former collegiate field hockey star, 31, responded, “I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You’re embarrassing yourself.” Jason, 36, stood off to the side, avoiding the confrontation.

Kylie and Jason had been out on a dinner date at a restaurant in the coastal town of Margate, New Jersey, after spending the Memorial Day weekend with their three young daughters at the shore.

“My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate. As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset,” Andreé’s statement continued.

She added, “I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces,” while wishing the retired Philadelphia Eagles star “nothing but the best.”

Jason and Kylie own a $2.2 million vacation house in Sea Gate, New Jersey, where they enjoyed their holiday weekend with daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 15 months.

During the Wednesday, May 29, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Jason told brother Travis Kelce of their weekend, “We had a great time. We went to the beach, had a lot of fun with the girls, ate a lot of beach food. … It was good to be out there,” but didn’t mention the fan confrontation.

Jason and Kylie married in April 2018 after originally meeting via Tinder. Their profiles soared after Travis, 34, began dating Taylor Swift, in August 2023. The couple was seen with the pop superstar at several Kansas City Chiefs playoff games as well as Super Bowl 2024, where Travis won his third Super Bowl ring with the team.

Jason announced his retirement from the NFL on March 4, after playing all 13 of his seasons in the league with the Eagles.