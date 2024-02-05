Jason and Kylie Kelce Give Tour of New Playroom With Daughters Wyatt, Bennett and Elliotte: Photos

Jason and Kylie Kelce’s kids are playing in style! The NFL couple and daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett revealed their total playroom makeover with Pottery Barn Kids in February 2024.

The Kelce family’s playroom features a play kitchen, an art corner with an easel and a huge bookshelf. Their space is complete with ample seating — including a couch big enough to fit the whole family — and plenty of storage. Of course, the Philadelphia Eagles family’s love of green is incorporated into an accent wall, as well as some of the furniture and other decor.

“Family is everything. It’s really important to have this space feel cozy and comfortable,” Kylie said.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the Kelce family’s adorable playroom!