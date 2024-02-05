Ben Affleck showed he’s able to mock himself in a new commercial for Dunkin’ Donuts where he poked fun at how he became a meme for looking so bored at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The ad opened with Ben, 51, watching TV and on the screen was a shot of himself and wife Jennifer Lopez at the show, with the headline underneath reading, “Boredest Man in the World.”

“Keep laughing. He’s bored. No. Steady. Always watching. I can do that. How hard can it be?” the Argo star told himself while sipping an iced coffee before going on a mission to become a recording star.

The Oscar winner then appeared to speak to Jennifer, 54, on the phone about his big music plans.

“What’s going on baby? I had this crazy dream, you’re going to laugh,” he told her. “I had come up with like some beats. And then you were like, ‘Maybe you should put that on the record.’ I even had a persona like J. Lo or like B. Lo. That’s the bad version obviously.” When asked if she had any time to help with his idea, Jennifer appeared to turn him down, as he forlornly said, “I understand.”

The actor went about crafting his “Big Ben” persona, including a studio recording session and a meet up with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio to learn some dance moves, but he appeared clueless as to what the forum that made her famous was.

Finally, the ad closed with Ben putting a large donut on a chain around his neck, stating, “This is me now,” which seemed to be a call-out to Jennifer’s album This Is Me…Now, set to drop on February 16. The commercial ended with “To be continued…” appearing on screen.

“Bored Ben” became an internet sensation when he was seen looking apathetic in cutaways at the 2023 Grammys, where Jennifer was a presenter.

“However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” one user tweeted at the time, while another added, “Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife.”

Even during the “Back to Motown” medley, Jennifer was happy and dancing along to the performance as the pair stood at their table, while Ben remained emotionless. “Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the Grammys 2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush ‘Higher Ground,’” one person wrote.

In a segment where host Trevor Noah sat with the couple, they didn’t seem to realize they were on camera until Jennifer perked up with a smile and the couple had a brief exchange.

While fans kept speculating on what the two said to one another, Ben cleared everything up in a March 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I saw [Trevor approach] and I was like, ‘Oh, God.’ They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling,” he told the publication, adding that he said to his wife, “As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.”

The Air star said Jennifer responded, “You better f–king not leave,” adding that it was “a husband-and-wife thing.”