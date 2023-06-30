Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is looking like a much different person in the months following filming of season 17 of the show. She began sharing photos showing off a noticeable weight loss in June 2023, and finally confessed to how she achieved her new body.

Emily originally shied away from claims she took the weight loss drug Ozempic, after posting a photo wearing black leggings and a tight top in a June 25 Instagram photo. When one fan asked, “How’s that Ozempic working out for you?” she clapped back, “you don’t know me,” and said “my arms are jacked from heavy lifting seven days a week.”

The attorney confessed during a June 28 appearance on n SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” that she did indeed take the drug, but not for every long. Emily claimed to have had a “nervous breakdown” after shooting the Bravo series and hated how she looked once filming had wrapped.

“I don’t know what happened. I think I just went for four months hard when we were filming and I ate too much, drank too much, and just didn’t get enough sleep, didn’t exercise,” Emily explained, telling Jeff how a producer sent her a photo where she didn’t recognize herself. The picture made her realize how much weight she had gained, which led her to feeling “depressed.”

Emily went to a doctor and was told she was pre-diabetic and should try Ozempic. “So I did. I did that in December. For one month and you know, that was a great kickstart for me,” the reality star revealed.

The medication left her feeling full and she quit “grazing” on food and paying more attention to what she was eating. Emily said she lost five to seven pounds but quit taking the drug because it left her feeling tired all the time.

“I didn’t like the way it made me feel lethargic and it made me just not have a lot of energy, which was hard with three little kids,” she noted, adding, “but it does make you feel full, and it does make you, for me, it was like a refresh.”

Emily followed up he weight loss with getting liposuction on her arms and a breast reduction and lift. “Just the surgery alone was just, I felt like it was just a huge difference in my overall look just to have the thinner arms and just the smaller chest and I was so happy with the surgery,” she explained, adding, “I have so much muscle underneath that when he did the liposuction, my arms were just jacked.”

In addition to the plastic surgery and exercise, Emily has changed her eating habits to include a high protein, low-carb diet.

Scroll down to see Emily’s weight loss transformation in photos.