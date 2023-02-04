Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson joined the cast of the hit reality TV series in season 13, and she has transformed beautifully before fans over the years. The attorney has been candid about receiving plastic surgery, but viewers are curious which procedures the RHOC personality underwent.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about which plastic surgeries Emily has undergone.

Did RHOC’s Emily Simpson Get Plastic Surgery?

In February 2023, Emily spoke openly about receiving a facelift in an Instagram post.

“Being middle-aged, gaining 30 pounds and then losing it, menopause … WHO knows what the exact culprit is, but a couple years ago, I was watching myself on TV, and to my utter surprise, I realized that I had completely lost my jawline,” the Bravolebrity wrote in her caption at the time, alongside a before-and-after image of herself.

Emily then explained the process of her “mini lower face/neck lift,” pointing out that she still “look[s] like [herself]” following the procedure.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Apart from her facial alterations, Emily also revealed that she also got a “breast implant removal” as well as a “lift and fat transfer for [her] chest.”

“Also, just a reminder that all women are allowed to choose what they do with their bodies and how they would like to age,” Emily added in her lengthy post. “From completely natural to surgery, it’s up to each woman.”

The Bravo personality concluded that she “still work[s] out hard and work[s] out consistently” but chose a “combo approach” to maintain her physicality because “once you reach a certain age, there are just things you cannot change naturally.”

What Has Emily Simpson Said About Weight Loss?

Aside from her candid approach to the conversation around plastic surgery, Emily exclusively opened up to Life & Style in November 2019 about her fitness and health goals.

“I worked out with [a personal trainer] three times a week at 6 a.m.,” she explained at the time. “I was never late. And I knew I had to hire a personal trainer because, otherwise I would hit snooze, snooze, snooze. But knowing that she was sitting there waiting for me, it made me get up and go. It was consistency. So, just doing that over and over and over, it started to come off, and I lost 15 pounds before the reunion.”

Since the former Utah resident has confidently shared her health updates with fans, Emily recalled receiving supportive notes from viewers.

“Being on the show, I’ve had so many women reach out to me and say ‘thank you for having a lot of confidence and dressing nice and being bigger than the other women. I see myself in you, and I relate to you more, and now, I feel better about myself,’” she said. “So, when women send me those messages, it makes me feel good, and, like, I can be a champion for curvy girls. You can be beautiful; you can be sexy. You don’t have to have a certain weight on the scale or a certain size dress. Be a 12, be a 14, be an 8. I don’t give a f—k. Just rock it! If you rock it, that’s it.”