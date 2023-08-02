Sharon Osbourne is the latest celebrity to open up about taking the weight loss drug Ozempic and her experience with its side effects.

“You have a weight problem and you’ve tried everything, and then somebody says take this injection and you’re going to be skinny,” Sharon, 70, explained during her recent appearance on Bill Maher’s comedy podcast, “Club Random.” After Bill, 67, admitted he doesn’t appreciate taking “foreign substances” as injections, Sharon agreed that the drug is a matter of “always playing the odds.”

Sharon then revealed, “For me, the first few weeks was f–king s–t because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous. After a couple of weeks it goes [away].” Even though she is no longer taking the drug, Sharon explained how it suppressed her appetite for the long run.

“I’ve been off it for a while now. Your stomach shrinks,” she said, adding that while she didn’t overeat food in the past, she still had a “weight problem.”

Three months earlier, Sharon revealed during an appearance on The Talk UK that she had experienced the nauseating downside of weight loss drugs. However, she didn’t specify at the time that she had used Ozempic.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“I was very sick for a couple of months,” she admitted in May. “I took it for four months, I lost 30 pounds. I’ve just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven’t put on a pound. Nothing.” While explaining her reaction to the medicine, Sharon concluded that “there’s always no quick recipe” when it comes to losing weight and using the drug.

Ozempic is a semaglutide designed for adults with type 2 diabetes, according to the drug’s website. The weekly injection targets the suppression of food cravings and makes a person feel fuller faster when they eat. This, in turn, provides the recipient with long-term weight management. Side effects include nausea, abdominal pain and vomiting, per the website.

The weight loss medication has become one of the most viral conversations in Hollywood this year. While some celebrities like Amy Schumer have admitted to taking the injection, others have slammed the usage for weight loss. Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner made it clear that she was against the medicine. On April 4, Sophie, 27, shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of an Ozempic advertisement, writing, “The Ozempic ads plastered across the Times Square subway station can f–k all the way off.”

Two months later, former Disney Channel star Raven-Symoné pointed out that diabetic patients need Ozempic more than others, as she also revealed that diabetes runs in her family.

“If I’m not careful with my intake with types of foods, I am more susceptible to getting diabetes,” Raven, 37, began, before adding, So, I think it’s very important we understand certain medications are made for certain people — and to not take that away just for glamazon purposes. Do what you gotta do, just make sure you save the medication for the people who actually need it.”