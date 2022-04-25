Major regrets? Sharon Osbourne detailed her past plastic surgery procedures, and not all of them were great!

“I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f–king mummies that they wrap [with bandages],” the former The Talk host told U.K.’s The Sunday Times during an April 2022 interview. “It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

She went on to say that the entire surgery was “horrendous,” adding, “I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f–king joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f–king Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

Even her husband, Ozzy Osbourne — whom she’s been married to since 1982 — agreed with his wife, noting that the surgery didn’t go well. She shared, “He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone.'” However, Sharon told the publication that now her face is “settling.”

This interview wasn’t the first time that she admitted to getting work done. In October 2019, she recounted another facelift experience while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you,” former The Osbournes star shared at the time. “I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy are going, ‘Why are you snarling at me?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not snarling; I’m not doing anything!’”

While it appeared that these surgeries were merely cosmetic, Sharon also underwent a double mastectomy in 2012.

“I’ve had cancer before, and I didn’t want to live under that cloud … The odds are not in my favor,” she shared with Britain’s Hello! magazine at the time, referring to her 2002 battle with colon cancer. “I decided to take everything off, and had a double mastectomy.”

Sharon added, “I didn’t even think of my breasts in a nostalgic way, I just wanted to be able to live my life without that fear all the time.”

Following her double mastectomy, Sharon told her former The Talk cohosts that she was planning on skipping plastic surgery procedures for the foreseeable future.

“No more, because I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight,” she shared in November 2012. “And in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one. So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.'”

