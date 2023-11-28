Sharon Osbourne Has Been Open About Ozempic Regrets: See Her Quotes About Weight Loss on the Drug

Some stars are hesitant to discuss whether they’ve used Ozempic due to the criticism surrounding celebrities taking the drug. Sharon Osbourne, however, is an open book. The TV personality began taking the type 2 diabetes medication, which is often prescribed off-label for weight loss, in December 2022 and shed 30 pounds. After a few months on Ozempic, though, Sharon decided to stop taking it and revealed her struggles to gain any weight back. She now weighs under 100 pounds.

“Be careful what you wish for,” the author said in a November 2023 interview — one of many warnings and comments she’s made about the drug.

Keep scrolling to see Sharon Osbourne’s quotes about Ozempic.