Sharon Osbourne doesn’t have any regrets about taking Ozempic, despite feeling like the drug made her lose too much weight.

During an appearance on the U.K. talk show Loose Women on Monday, January 15, Sharon, 71, said that the once-weekly injection worked exactly how it was supposed to and gave her the quickest weight loss solution, which was what she wanted.

“I don’t regret it. Everything with weight with me was, ‘I want it now,’” she said. “The injections that I was on worked.”

However, Sharon added that it “seems that now [she] can’t put anything back on really.” She said she wished she could gain 10 pounds back, but she is struggling to do so.

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife first admitted on The Talk back in May 2023 that she had taken a weight loss drug for four months starting in December 2022 and lost 30 pounds. Though she stopped taking the injection — she didn’t name Ozempic at the time, but later confirmed that was the drug — and started eating “normally” again, she did not gain any weight back.

Then, during an August 2023 appearance on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, Sharon opened up about Ozempic’s harsh side effects. The drug, which is meant for type 2 diabetes patients but often prescribed off-label for weight loss, works by making its user feel fuller faster during meals. It also slows down the digestive process, which makes the full feeling last longer. However, this often comes with intense nausea and sometimes vomiting, among other side effects.

“You have a weight problem and you’ve tried everything, and then somebody says take this injection and you’re going to be skinny,” Sharon said on the podcast. “For me, the first few weeks was f–king s–t because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous. After a couple of weeks it goes [away].”

Sharon later revealed that she lost a total of 42 pounds on the drug and weighed under 100 pounds, which wasn’t her intention. In a November 2023 interview with Daily Mail, she called herself “too gaunt” and lamented that she couldn’t gain any weight back. She also urged people to keep the drug away from teenagers.

“It’s just too easy,” she said. “You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more.”

Even Ozzy, 75, has become concerned about his wife’s thin physique. Sharon revealed on Good Morning Britain that the rocker “doesn’t“like” how much weight she lost.

“He’s scared that something is going to happen to me,” she explained. “He says, ‘You’ve got skinny then something else is going to happen.’ He’s always thinking about the downside — that it’s too good to be true.”