Sharon Osbourne recalled her decision to begin taking Ozempic for weight loss, and revealed her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, “doesn’t like” how thin she is now.

“He’s scared that something is going to happen to me,” Sharon, 71, admitted during a November 24 appearance on Good Morning Britain about her use of the type 2 diabetes drug. “He says, ‘You’ve got skinny then something else is going to happen.’ He’s always thinking about the downside — that it’s too good to be true.”

Sharon continued that while she wants to gain “a few pounds,” her body is “not listening” to her attempts to put on weight. “It’s staying where it is,” the music manager added during the interview.

The reality TV star went on to explain that starting Ozempic as a weight loss aid in December 2022 was a last-ditch effort, saying she was “fed up” with other methods not giving her the results she wanted.

“I just thought, ‘I’ve tried everything so I might as well try this,'” adding, “I mean, look, it does what it says on the packet. It absolutely does.”

Sharon concluded her thoughts on the drug by warning teenagers against using it to lose weight. “I don’t think it’s for teenagers at all. I’m scared for like 16- to 20-year-olds because it’s easy to say, ‘This is it. I can eat what I want. I keep taking this injection and I’m like this,'” she said.

“I just think it needs to be in the hands of older people, who totally understand there could be side effects to this,” Sharon added.

The Osbournes alum has been open in the past about her use of Ozempic for weight loss. In a November 17 interview with Daily Mail, Sharon revealed her struggles with gaining weight after she slimmed down to under 100 pounds on the type 2 diabetes drug.

“I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be,” The Talk alum said during the interview. “Be careful what you wish for.”

In August, Sharon spoke about the side effects she experienced while on the drug during an appearance on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast. “For me, the first few weeks was f–king s–t because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous. After a couple of weeks it goes [away],” Sharon said.

While Botched doctor Terry Dubrow has warned people about the potential dangers of taking the diabetes drug off-label, he also advised against ​”Ozempic-shaming.”

“People have to stop making people feel bad about being on these drugs,” Terry told E! News in July 2023. “It’s dangerous because people aren’t talking about the side effects. And the problem with ​Ozempic-shaming is that people won’t admit to this, so they’re not able to teach other people their experience with it.”