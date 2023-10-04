Amy Schumer has a warning for 20 somethings who are posting photos of how great they look, telling them Father Time will come for them and to enjoy looking fresh and youthful while they stilll can.

The Trainwreck star, 42, shared a series of throwback photos showing her wearing a black and purple ombre minidress that hugged her youthful figure followed by a snapshot of her in a hospital gown hooked up to an IV, which appeared to have been taken shortly after she gave birth to son Gene in May 2019, as his head could be seen in the corner of the photo. Amy was makeup free and had an exhausted look on her face.

“Warning 20 somethings I looked like this at your age. Swipe. Life is coming for you,” the comedian wrote in the caption.

Her celebrity pals loved the post with Olivia Wilde, 39, leaving a “dead” skull emoji in the comments. Actress Camila Morrone, 26, wrote, “I’m already at last slide,” before fans jumped in to defend Leonardo DiCaprio‘s ex-girlfriend. One commented, “Yeah, no that’s what Leo thinks but you’re just fine.”

Other fans totally related to Amy’s post. “Our bodies didn’t know how good they had it! Had I known, I would have been wearing a bikini top and cut offs every day. Even in winter,” one follower commented, while another added, “I saw a picture of myself from 2005 the other day and I haven’t fully recovered … life comes at ya fast.”

Amy has spoken out about everything from body shaming to undergoing plastic surgery as she’s aged. In 2016 when it was reported she was in talks to play the lead in a live-action Barbie movie, Amy shared an Instagram post hitting back at trolls who criticized her as being too “fat” or the role.

“Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love,” the I Feel Pretty star wrote.

She continued, “Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself I am out there fighting for you, for us. And I want you to fight for yourself too! We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can’t hear them because we are getting s–t done,” adding, “I am proud to lead by example. I say if I’m beautiful, I say if I’m strong. You will not determine my story. I will.”

Since then, Amy has undergone several cosmetic procedures. She admitted to going overboard on cheek fillers in a December 2021 Instagram post, showing her getting them dissolved. The Inside Amy Schumer alum wrote in the caption, “I tried getting fillers. Turns out, I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #maleficent.”

In January 2022, Amy had liposuction to her stomach area after battling endometriosis and having her uterus and appendix removed. “It’s not about needing to be slamming, because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror,” she told The Hollywood Reporter two months later, adding, “Everybody on camera is doing this s–t, I just wanted to be real about it.”