Amy Schumer is not one to hold back when it comes to dissing fellow celebrities. Whether it’s been on her sketch comedy show, Inside Amy Schumer, talk show appearances or everyday life, the comedian has hit below the belt when it comes to a number of A-listers.

The Trainwreck star’s most recent victim was actress Nicole Kidman. Amy posted a photo to Instagram of the Oscar winner sitting upright while watching the U.S. Open women’s finals on September 9, 2023, writing “This how human sit,” seemingly mocking her as robotic. Fans were so appalled that many called her a “bully” in the comments until Amy deleted the post, even though she followed it up with another brutal swing at Nicole.

Scroll down to see the celebrities Amy has publicly shaded and what she said about them.