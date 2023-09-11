Fans found no humor in comedian Amy Schumer‘s Instagram post showing actress Nicole Kidman watching the U.S. Open while mocking her posture. The Trainwreck star was called “classless” and ended up deleting the post, although followers slammed Amy in her next post showing the tournament’s women’s champion, American Coco Gauff.

Next to the deleted photo, Amy, 42, seemed to make fun of how Nicole, 56, was sitting as if it were robotic, writing in the caption, “This how human sit.” Even though she took it down after so many people called it “mean,” Amy was still getting dragged after posting a photo of Coco, 19.

“Are you sure you don’t want to make fun of anyone else watching the game like Nicole Kidman?” one person asked next to Amy’s photo of Coco, while another added, “Lift one woman up just to tear another down … bully masking as a comedian.”

“Maybe classless Shumer can learn from Coco instead of spewing hate at an elegant classy woman,” one follower commented as another person asked Amy, “Why are you so f–king mean? Get help,” to which someone commented it was the I Feel Pretty star’s “jealously.” A user echoed the sentiment, writing, “Mean girl, bully, Amy shame on you!!!”

Both women attended the September 13 women’s finals where Coco defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a 6-3, 6-2 victory at Flushing, New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium. They both wore pale pink outfits as Amy watched the match with husband Chris Fischer. Nicole was joined by a friend but was in attendance the following day with husband Keith Urban to catch Serbia’s Novak Djokovic notch up a historic 24th grand slam win over Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Amy and Nicole don’t seem to have a history and have never acted together so its unclear why she decided to diss the Emmy and Oscar winner. One fan speculated it was over the Australian actress’ beauty, commenting, “Wait, @amyschumer is making fun of the way Nicole Kidman looks? Has she encountered any sort of reflective surfaces at all lately?”

Amy herself has recalled being bullied while growing up over her appearance. During a May 2017 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the stand-up comedian described having curly bangs. “My mom told me that I looked great, and I bought it. I was a late bloomer. My front teeth fell out when I was 11. Going into middle school, I did not have my front teeth. Hi, 13 Reasons Why! Kids are mean. Thank god there was no social media then,” she explained while referring to the Netflix teen suicide series.

She then went on to describe how she was still questioned about her figure. “Journalists will be like, ‘So your body, what’s the plan?”‘ Amy said, adding, “I’m like, ‘Look, I am in a bathing suit in this movie. There’s like nudity. I feel good about my body.’ I think other people need to work on how they feel. I’m good. But they talk to me like I need to be buttered to fit through a door. I can walk right through a door.”