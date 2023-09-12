Amy Schumer has proved she’s not very good at apologies after posting an Instagram photo of Nicole Kidman while seemingly calling her a robot in a since deleted post. The comedian shared a new post apologizing to the Oscar winner despite saying she was an “alien” while appearing to shame Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for writing a letter to the court supporting friend and convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

“I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien,” Amy, 42, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post on Monday, September 11. Two days prior, she posted a photo of the Big Little Lies star, 56, watching the U.S Open women’s final match intently while sitting up straight in her seat, writing in the caption, “This how human sit.”

In her latest post, Amy continued, “I will be asking the cast of ‘That ’70s Show’ to write letters advocating for my forgiveness” along with the hashtag “taking time to heal.” It appeared to be in reference to Ashton, 45, and Mila, 40, writing character letters in support of Masterson, 47, to a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ahead of their former That ’70s Show costar being sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In his letter, Ashton called Masterson “kind, courteous, and hard working,” while stating, “As a role model, Danny has consistently been an excellent one. He has always treated people with decency, equality, and generosity.”

Mila wrote about Masterson’s “innate goodness,” and how he has “proven to be an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me.” The couple later apologized in a Sunday, September 10 Instagram video, where Ashton said, “We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” as Mila stated the couple has “historically” supported victims and “will continue to do so in the future.”

Amy was slammed by fans for her post about Nicole as they descended on the comments section of a subsequent post showing the U.S. Open women’s winner Coco Gauff.

“Maybe classless Shumer can learn from Coco instead of spewing hate at an elegant classy woman,” one follower commented as another person asked Amy, “Why are you so f–king mean? Get help.” A user echoed the sentiment, writing, “Mean girl, bully, Amy shame on you!!!” while another poser added, “Lift one woman up just to tear another down … bully masking as a comedian.”

The irony of Amy dissing the way Nicole looked comes after she’s repeatedly admitted to having struggles with self-esteem over her appearance. While discussing her 2018 film I Feel Pretty, Amy told Vulture. “There’s been a lot of projection. I heard a lot of, ‘She doesn’t have a right to feel bad about herself because she looks however she looks.’ But first off, it’s not about an ugly troll becoming beautiful, it’s about a woman who has low self-esteem finding some,” she explained, adding, “Everyone’s got a right to feel that feeling, regardless of their appearance. We all struggle with self-esteem. I certainly have … it’s not our place to say who should be allowed to have low self-esteem.”