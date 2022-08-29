Kelsea Ballerini has made a name for herself in Nashville as one of country music’s top female hitmakers. As a result, she’s gained a respectable income that will just keep growing with her star status. Keep reading to find out Kelsea’s net worth and how she makes money.

What Is Kelsea Ballerini’s Net Worth?

The “Miss Me More” singer is worth approximately $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

When Did Kelsea Ballerini Break Into Country Music?

The talented blonde was named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country in 2014. The following year she released her debut studio album, The First Time, which peaked at a respectable No. 4 on the U.S. Country Music album chart. She scored four big hits with the singles “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Peter Pan,” “Dibs” and “Yeah Boy.” The first three songs went to No. 1 on Billboard‘s U.S. Country Airplay charts, while the latter topped out at number three. That’s some big support for a Nashville newcomer! Kelsea’s success earned her a Best New Artist nomination at the 2017 Grammy Awards, though she lost to singer Alessia Cara.

Kelsea Ballerini’s Success Keeps Growing

She followed up The First Time with her second studio album, Unapologetically, which was released in November 2017. Right out of the gate her first single, “Legends,” became her fourth No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, while “Miss Me More” would go on to peak at No. 2, though it became a crossover hit with some pop radio stations. Just as with her first album, Kelsea wrote or cowrote all of the songs on the LP.

Kelsea released her eponymous third album in March 2020, which spawned four hit singles, “Homecoming Queen?” “The Other Girl,” “Hole in the Bottle.” and “Half of My Hometown.” She later teamed up with the pop band LANY for the 2021 hit single “I Quit Drinking,” helping cement her status as a crossover artist.

Kelsea Ballerini Makes Money From Touring

She performed full U.S. tours following the release of her first two albums, along with 2019’s Miss Me More tour. Kelsea has also appeared as the tour opener for such established country acts as Lady A, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban and Dan + Shay.

Kelsea will begin her 10-stop Heartfirst tour in September 2022 ahead of the release of her fourth album, Subject to Change, where she will play such iconic venues as New York’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ Greek Theater.