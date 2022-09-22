Kelsea Ballerini became a star nearly from the moment she first broke out in the Nashville country music scene. With her stunning looks, gorgeous voice and amazing songwriting talent, it was clear in 2014 when the then-19-year-old signed to a major recording label that she was a force to be reckoned with.

It turned out not only was Kelsea a champ when it came to writing and recording hit songs, she also had her own unique sense of style that has developed throughout her career. She started out wearing short-shorts and fringe boots but has morphed into a fashion queen with impressive designer tastes.

Kelsea got to display a wide range of fashion choices that represented her style when she hosted the 2021 CMT Music Awards, wearing chic outfits from designers such as Elie Saab and LaQuan Smith.

“Hosting lets me be a fan as well as an artist. I get to do what I do, then wear a sick outfit to introduce amazing artists’ performances and stand side stage starry-eyed and pretend I’m still 16,” the “Miss Me More” singer told Vogue at the time, adding “I love nurturing that part of me and just being surrounded by the music I find inspiring.”

Kelsea donned a range of colorful outfits including hot pink, orange and yellow numbers. “We wanted to lean into bright pops of color to capture the summertime party-esque feel of the show,” Kelsea told the publication after the telecast.

“Fashion is another creative outlet and way of expressing myself. The way I dress depends on the day and the mood I’m in — that’s the fun of it all,” she continued.

The “I Quit Drinking” singer was able to pay tribute to her own county music and style idol, Shania Twain, at the August 2022 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors show in Nashville. She arrived with the “Still the One” singer, wearing Shania’s white Mark Bouwer figure-hugging turtleneck gown that the county-pop superstar wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. It still looked so sophisticated yet modern on Kelsea 23 years later.

The year prior, the “Yeah Boy” singer gushed to Vogue about the woman who holds the record for best-selling album by a solo female artist of all time. “[Nashville] is definitely a hub of western wear and Southern-inspired trends and tends to be more conservative. I’ve always been influenced by women like Shania Twain that have pushed boundaries not only sonically, but also through their style,” she told the publication.

Scroll down for photos of Kelsea’s style transformation over the years.