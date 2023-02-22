Speaking his truth. Country singer Morgan Evans slammed ex-wife Kelsea Ballerini‘s version of their divorce following her bombshell interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“It’s really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren’t reality and that leave out what really happened,” the Australian musician, 37, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, February 21. “She knows I’m not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps.”

He continued, “All I ask is if that you’re on my pages, please don’t be mean. Don’t be mean to Kelsea, don’t be mean to each other. Life’s too short.”

Morgan’s social media statement came just one day after it was announced that Kelsea, 29, would appear Alexandra Cooper‘s “Call Her Daddy” podcast to discuss their split.

“I think he loved me more at 23 and I love me more at 29,” the “Penthouse” singer shared on the episode, reflecting on their marriage.

Shutterstock

The former couple got engaged nine months after they started dating and officially tied the knot in December 2017. After nearly five years of marriage, Kelsea filed for divorce in August 2022. They cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, per court docs obtained by Life & Style at the time. Their divorce was finalized in November 2022, Life & Style confirmed.

Amid the news that their divorce had been finalized, Morgan released a song titled “Over For You,” seemingly recounting his experience of their split.

“How long have you been waiting / To take our pictures down? / How long have you been breaking? / Why am I just finding out?” the lyrics read. Kelsea, for her part, explained on “Call Her Daddy” that she was “so angry” after hearing the song.

“I think that maybe there’s a world where he was blindsided. I did not blindside him,” the “Legends” songstress said on the podcast. “If he truly was blindsided then where was he? And that’s the point.”

Kelsea, for her part, released a six-song EP and subsequent short film titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat in which she shared her “healing journey,” her “heart” and her “truth” with music. In the tracks, the Tennessee native recalled the moment she told Morgan it was “over” for her and addressed the blindsided claims with a song of the same name, singing, “Were you blindsided or were you just blind.”

Now, the songwriter has experienced a “beautiful re-awakening” in her life and has even been romantically linked to Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

“I’ve never seen the show, but I just knew of him,” Kelsea admitted, revealing that she made the first move by sliding into his Instagram DMs. “And so, I followed him, and he followed me, and I just swan dove right on in.”