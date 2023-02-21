Sharing her side of the story. Kelsea Ballerini didn’t hold back when it came to sharing the story of her and ex-husband Morgan Evans‘ divorce on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast episode, set to be released on Wednesday, February 22.

“I think he loved me more at 23 and I love me more at 29,” the country singer shared in a preview for the podcast episode, shared two days before the full interview dropped. Kelsea was reiterating a sentiment from her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP and short film, which was released on February 14.

“I’m wearin’ the ring still, but I think I’m lyin’ / Sometimes you forget yours, I think we’re done tryin’ / I realize you loved me much more at 23,” Kelsea sings on the first track, titled “Mountain With a View.” When speaking about the EP with her followers, Kelsea called the six-song collection her “healing journey,” her “heart” and her “truth.”

The Tennessee native and Morgan got married in December 2017. The “Penthouse” songstress filed for divorce in August 2022, according to court docs obtained by Life & Style at the time. Their split was finalized in November 2022, Life & Style confirmed.

“As he’s putting out a song about being blindsided, he’s taking half the house that he didn’t pay for,” Kelsea continued, referring to Morgan’s “Over For You,” which was released in November 2022. “How was I married to ​this person for this long and had no idea that that bit of character was tucked within that human being?”

The “Legends” singer hit back at the Australian singer’s claims that he was blindsided by their split with a song of the same name.

“Were you blindsided or were you just blind?” the lyrics to “Blindsided” read, referencing a specific fight the exes had in 2019.

“Before that big show, we had a big fight / I slept on the couch and then the next night you put on your suit,” she sings. “I put on a smile and sang about how it’s OK to cry, dying inside.”

Fans have since shared that particular line on TikTok, noting that Kelsea appeared to be referencing her performance of “Homecoming Queen?” at the 2019 CMA Awards.

After discussing her highly publicized split with Morgan, the “Doin’ My Best” musician got real with “Call Her Daddy” host Alexandra Cooper about the next stage of her love life. As for who she’s dating? Kelsea has been romantically linked to Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

Keep reading for all the biggest bombshell quotes from Kelsea’s “Call Her Daddy” interview.