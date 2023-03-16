She owned it! Ciara hilariously clapped back at the criticism she received over the fully sheer, nearly nude dress she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

“Selective outrage,” the “Level Up” songstress, 37, captioned a TikTok video on Wednesday, March 15, seemingly referring to comedian Chris Rock’s Netflix special. In the clip, Ciara walked toward the camera covering herself with only a white bed sheet, accessorizing with a pair of black sunglasses. Before the video ended, the R&B artist laughed.

In response, several supporters praised Ciara for her playful clapback and applauded the outfit she wore to the Sunday, March 12, Los Angeles event. For the occasion, she rocked a sparkling black mesh halter top gown, nude pasties, a black G-string, black stilettos and matching velvet gloves.

“Looked up the dress, and the [people] are giving jealousy, you looked stunning,” one TikTok user commented on her video. “Excellent response!” another person added. “Ciara, they will get over it. Thankfully, you have a man who isn’t intimidated by what you wear or your self-expression,” a third fan chimed in.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Ciara is married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. The two tied the knot in 2016.

Although the That’s My Boy actress didn’t specify where the online criticism came from, many Instagram users slammed her for wearing the fully see-through sparkling outfit, taking to the comments section of her Instagram post from Tuesday, March 14, captioned, “Oscar nights.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“You’re a married woman, have some respect. I feel sorry for your husband!” one social media user wrote. “You are a stunning woman, but this amount of skin is inappropriate for public events,” a separate person chimed in, whereas a third went so far as to write, “Nahhhh that’s not how you represent the king on your arm. Save that for the single and thirsty chicks.”

Ciara wasn’t the only celeb wearing a risqué ensemble at the highly coveted Academy Awards afterparty. Model Emily Ratajkowski chose a pale gray, sheer long-sleeved gown, which revealed her nude underwear and teased more skin by barely covering her nips.

Perhaps no one came close to the outfit that model Hunter Schafer wore, however: a long white satin skirt with only a matching feather that draped across her breasts.

In March 2019, Ciara opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about her go-to fashion choices in her music video for “Thinkin’ Bout You.’

“I have some fun moments where I also try on clothes with the [housekeeper] at the hotel,” she told the publication at the time. “It’s fun to play with fashion in that way. And then I also have a moment at nighttime, where I get a little spicy and turn up the sexiness a bit. … I’m very comfortable dancing around in my room and letting go and getting lost in my thoughts. When it’s time to get ready for my date night, I turn it up a bit and it’s still sexy cool, you know?”