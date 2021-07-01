Date night! Ciara showed off her new blonde hair and fit figure while out in New York City with husband Russell Wilson on Wednesday, June 30.

The couple stepped out in the Big Apple to have dinner at hot spot Philippe Chow during a hot summer day. The “Like a Boy” singer, 35, looked incredible. Her leather minidress featured a plunging neckline and silver buttons going down the front, and she completed her ensemble with strappy black heels. Ciara was glowing with her new blonde bob haircut, which she debuted at the BET Awards on June 28.

As for Russell, 32, he kept it casual in dark denim shorts, a grey T-shirt and a camo-print button-down shirt, which he wore open. He accessorized with a diamond cross necklace, sunglasses and white high-top sneakers.

The “Goodies” singer is back to her pre-baby weight almost one year after giving birth to son Win Harrison Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback in July 2020. Ciara and Russell welcomed daughter Sienna Princess Wilson in 2017 and the “Get Up” artist also shares son Future Zahir Wilburn with ex Future.

Ciara used Weight Watchers to drop nearly 40 pounds but confessed the last 10 were the hardest to lose. “Goodbye to those last 10 lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks. Hello to my pre-baby weight! I’m so proud of myself – down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! ” the “Love Sex Magic” singer wrote via Instagram in June.

She added, “If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it.”

The Texas native first opened up about beginning her weight loss journey in August 2020. “48 lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 babies now!” Ciara captioned a gorgeous makeup-free photo of herself. “Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma.”

She then decided to get some assistance, and one month later, she announced that she’d partnered with Weight Watchers.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Ciara and Russell’s NYC date night!