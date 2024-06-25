Justin Timberlake‘s public image has taken a hit after his June 18 arrest for driving while intoxicated — and a source exclusively tells Life & Style his marriage to Jessica Biel has, too.

“She’s upset, as anyone can imagine,” says the source of Justin’s wife of 13 years and mom to his two young kids (Silas, 11, and Phineas, 3).

“She doesn’t understand why he would do something so stupid as attempt to drive himself home after a night of drinking. She’s disappointed.”

It’s not the first time. In 2019, Jessica, 42, was humiliated by Justin when he was snapped getting handsy with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a boozy night out in New Orleans.

“I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior,” the 43-year-old conceded, adding, “I apologize to my amazing wife and family.”

His latest screwup — he was pulled over in New York’s swanky Hamptons for running a stop sign and swerving, and then “performed poorly” on a field sobriety test, per the criminal complaint — “is embarrassing for her,” says the source. (He pled not guilty.) “She’s stood by him for so long. It’s one thing to sit back with friends over a drink. It’s another to consume so much alcohol that you’re DWI bait.”

Adds the source, “It’s already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected. The fear is that more tough times are in store. And if Justin isn’t worried about losing Jessica, he should be.”