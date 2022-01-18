Olivia Culpo has a message for American Airlines, after the carrier told her to cover up her outfit of a bra top with bike shorts before she could board a flight to Mexico. The former beauty queen went commando in a racy, open-sided nude-hued dress while throwing subtle shade at the airline for allegedly outfit shaming her.

The former Miss Universe, 29, shared a photo of her at dinner wearing the frock, which had tiny strings tying together the front to the back of the dress on the left side, leaving a large swath of her bare skin visible. In the caption, Olivia snarked, “Please use caution while using the overheard bins as items may have shifted during flight.”

Fans applauded Olivia’s clapback at the airline in her revealing outfit, with one fan commenting, “You should wear this back on your flight and see what they say.” Another user joked, “Can’t wear that on the plane either,” while one fan cheered, “You handled that like a pro!”

But others though Olivia was being a little over the top about the clothing kerfuffle. “Jesus … let it go. Poor you. They asked you to put on some clothes. Grow up,” a user commented, while another person added, “At least you are wearing this in an appropriate setting.”

Olivia’s sister, Aurora, shared how American Airlines allegedly asked her to put on a blouse or other clothing to cover up the outfit she was wearing to fly to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her sibling on Thursday, January 13. She wore a black bralette, matching bike shorts and a long cardigan. Olivia’s boyfriend, NFL star Christian McCaffrey, eventually gave her his grey sweatshirt to wear so she could board their flight.

“She looks cute. She looks appropriate. No. They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on otherwise she can’t get on the plane,” Aurora shared on Instagram Stories, showing Olivia’s outfit and adding, “Tell me that is not so f—ked up.” Olivia reposed the Story and wrote over it, “Leave it to Aurora to cause a scene. Hide me.”

American Airlines claims to have reached out to Culpo after the alleged incident.