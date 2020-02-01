Olivia Culpo Rocks Cute Chanel Outfit on the Beach While in Miami With BF Christian McCaffrey
Can you say couture beach day? Model Olivia Culpo was spotted looking totally adorable and fit in a teeny pink Chanel skirt and crop top on Miami beach on January 31 — and needless to say, the brunette beauty looked totally ready to have a blast during Super Bowl LIV weekend.
The 27-year-old took to the beach in a terrycloth pink Chanel two-piece, complete with a pink mini Chanel backpack and her hair in a wrapped ponytail. Plus, the babe was all smiles as she frolicked on the beach. Seemed like a lovely day! Plus, that night, she and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey were spotted stepping out for some pre-game fun.
This certainly wouldn’t be the first time Olivia was seen in designer duds under the sun rays. In fact, she posted a photo of herself in a couture swimsuit on January 29. “Hello #Miami!!!!,” she captioned the photo of herself lounging near the pool in a stunning Fendi bikini with three waving emojis.
Obviously, we’re all envious of the starlet’s incredible body — but lucky for us, she’s dished on some of her diet and exercise tips. “To be honest with you, on a day-to-day basis, I like to stick by the 80/20 rule which would be 80 percent of the time I’m good, 20 percent I indulge,” the model said in a video revealing her secrets on her YouTube channel in April 2019.
“I really try to eat in moderation and I don’t like to deprive myself,” she explained. “So, if I want to have ice cream, I will have ice cream. I won’t have a whole sundae and I won’t eat until the point I feel sick. I’ll eat to the point that I feel happy.”
Honestly, we feel that’s a mindset for success — so we’re all about Olivia’s methods. Besides, look at her! Clearly, whatever she’s doing is working overtime. Scroll through the gallery to see photos of the model in a Chanel two-piece on the beach!
