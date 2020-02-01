Can you say couture beach day? Model Olivia Culpo was spotted looking totally adorable and fit in a teeny pink Chanel skirt and crop top on Miami beach on January 31 — and needless to say, the brunette beauty looked totally ready to have a blast during Super Bowl LIV weekend.

The 27-year-old took to the beach in a terrycloth pink Chanel two-piece, complete with a pink mini Chanel backpack and her hair in a wrapped ponytail. Plus, the babe was all smiles as she frolicked on the beach. Seemed like a lovely day! Plus, that night, she and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey were spotted stepping out for some pre-game fun.

This certainly wouldn’t be the first time Olivia was seen in designer duds under the sun rays. In fact, she posted a photo of herself in a couture swimsuit on January 29. “Hello #Miami!!!!,” she captioned the photo of herself lounging near the pool in a stunning Fendi bikini with three waving emojis.

Obviously, we’re all envious of the starlet’s incredible body — but lucky for us, she’s dished on some of her diet and exercise tips. “To be honest with you, on a day-to-day basis, I like to stick by the 80/20 rule which would be 80 percent of the time I’m good, 20 percent I indulge,” the model said in a video revealing her secrets on her YouTube channel in April 2019.

“I really try to eat in moderation and I don’t like to deprive myself,” she explained. “So, if I want to have ice cream, I will have ice cream. I won’t have a whole sundae and I won’t eat until the point I feel sick. I’ll eat to the point that I feel happy.”

Honestly, we feel that’s a mindset for success — so we’re all about Olivia’s methods. Besides, look at her! Clearly, whatever she’s doing is working overtime. Scroll through the gallery to see photos of the model in a Chanel two-piece on the beach!