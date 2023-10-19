Olivia Culpo on Wedding, Family Plans With Fiance Christian

While planning a wedding in the middle of football season may be hectic for some, Olivia Culpo exclusively tells Life & Style that she is “trying to soak it all in” amid her engagement to her fiancé, NFL star Christian McCaffrey.

“Wedding planning is going really well. I feel like it’s all good problems to have. It’s, it’s a lot of moving parts, but I’m really grateful for every, every part of it. And it’s once in a lifetime,” the Culpo Sisters star dished to Life & Style at the TruBody Brand Refresh Event on Wednesday, October 18.

The former Miss Universe winner, 31, explained that she and the San Francisco 49ers running back, 27, “made a pact” to “keep a level head” while preparing for their big day before they went headfirst into the to-do list.

“We [decided] to remember that the goal of this event is to celebrate love and that love comes first and all the optics and all the things outside of that are secondary. So, we’re just making it about celebrating our love. And honestly, when you frame it as that, there’s less pressure to make everything perfect for the event,” Olivia gushed.

Christian proposed to the model on April 2 after almost four years together by getting on one knee in a classic tuxedo and asking for her hand in marriage. Olivia shared photos of the milestone moment via Instagram and debuted her giant diamond ring.

Much like their engagement, the power couple decided to take the traditional route for their wedding day.

“Christian wanted to get married in a church, which we are. And I don’t want him to have a first look. I want the first look to be walking down the aisle, which I feel like these days is kind of rare,” Olivia tells Life & Style, adding, “I also don’t want to sleep in the same bed the night before. That’s what I know so far. So far.”

And, thanks to TruBody, Olivia will be picture perfect come wedding day. The model “elevated” her “workout game” thanks to the system, and her abs and glutes are in the best shape they’ve been – her waist even went down by two inches!

As for their post-nuptial plans, Olivia and Christian are “talking about” raising a family in the near future, With the actress revealing to Life & Style that they want the process to happen naturally.

The gorgeous couple started dating in 2019 after they met through mutual friends, but she was hesitant to connect with him because of his occupation.

“They were like, ‘Olivia, there’s this guy you really have to meet him.’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m not dating an athlete. I really just don’t think that’s the right move for me.’ Bad history there. Let’s just — turn,” she reflected during an Instagram Live in August 2020.

Unbeknownst to Olivia, she and Christian instantly hit it off and went public with their relationship in July 2019. The rest is history.