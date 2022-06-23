A photogenic pair! Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey are a picture-perfect couple with plenty of cute photos together throughout the course of their relationship to prove it.

“It’s someone’s birthday!! I love you so much Christian,” the 2012 Miss Universe pageant winner captioned an Instagram post on June 7, 2022, featuring sizzling photos of her and the NFL player. “You are the most dependable, inspiring, thoughtful, + grounding person and I feel so lucky to call you mine.”

The couple, who celebrated their three-year anniversary on June 22, 2022, were first linked in the spring of 2019. Olivia previously shared that she was initially hesitant to date Christian due to his athlete status.

Speaking about her relationship with the Carolina Panthers running back during an Instagram Live in August 2020, the model and social media influencer explained that she wasn’t sure if meeting the pro athlete would be the “right move” following her split from ex and wide receiver Danny Amendola.

“I met Christian through mutual friends,” Olivia said, referring to close friend Kristen Louelle and her husband, Tyler Gaffney, who attended Christian’s alma mater, Stanford.

Olivia continued, “They were like, ‘Olivia, there’s this guy you really have to meet him.’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m not dating an athlete. I really just don’t think that’s the right move for me.’ Bad history there. Let’s just — turn.”

The former beauty queen went on to explain why she thought her relationship with Christian was more successful than her last, saying “timing is everything.”

“First and foremost, it’s just time. I really don’t find it to be particularly helpful to bash anybody you’ve ever dated, I actually think that says a lot more about you than the other person,” she said.

“I think we all evolve, and we’re meant to meet people that teach us a certain lesson in life. Sometimes that lines up to really move forward and other times it lines up because you were supposed to learn something and then that’s it.”

Before their romance was confirmed, Olivia and Christian prompted relationship rumors as they were spotted out together several times. The pair were already hanging out in 2019, a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Their relationship was later confirmed in July of that year when the two were spotted holding hands in Mexico.

