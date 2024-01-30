Candace Cameron Bure revealed that her son, Lev ​Bure, whom she shares with husband Valeri Bure, has married girlfriend Elliott Dunham. She gushed about the newlyweds in an Instagram post.

The Fuller House alum, 47, shared a series of photos from the wedding on Tuesday, January 30, writing in the caption, “I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure. Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott.”

“We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God’s blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full,” Candace continued.

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries alum ​also told fans, “What a celebration it was! The Holy Spirit was present, the gospel was preached and love filled the air. Covenant vows were made and hearts watching were reminded of theirs long ago.”

She also detailed the wedding reception. “We talked, we ate, speeches were given, toasts were made, we laughed, we danced, we celebrated,” Candace described. “What a glorious day!!!! This mama is over the moon HAPPY!!!! Congratulations to Lev and Elliott Bure!!!!”

Candace looked stunning in a strapless gold dress for the outdoor ceremony where the couple exchanged vows. She walked her son down the aisle and gave him away, as seen in one of the photos in the Instagram carousel.

The Hallmark Channel star and the retired NHL player’s daughter Natasha, 25, appeared to be a bridesmaid, dressed in a flowing black gown while holding a bouquet of white roses. Their youngest son Maksim, 22, looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Candace first shared news of Lev’s upcoming nuptials in a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly, although she didn’t reveal the soon-to-be bride’s name.

“We are gaining a daughter very soon. My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we’re very excited,” Candace told the outlet. As for her future daughter-in-law, “She is definitely, definitely invited into the family, but we’ll see how the holidays work out in that way. Now it’s, like, two families. We’ll probably be vying for the kids every year.”

The Christmas movie queen swore she wasn’t being a “groomzilla” and interfering with wedding plans.

“I’m definitely finding my place in the wedding and just being supportive and I love that. Of course, I want to help and do everything, but I’m learning to settle into my position of just being available and supportive,” she explained.

Lev, 23, was previously engaged to Taylor Hutchinson. Candace announced in an August 29, 2020, Instagram post, “She said YES!!! Last night my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend @taylorrhutchison,” she wrote, adding, “We are SO excited for these cuties!!! The couple called off their engagement eight months later