After spending most of her life in the spotlight, rocketing to fame at the age of 11 when Full House debuted, Candace Cameron Bure is rolling in the dough. The actress, author and former The View host has a fortune estimated at $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Candace played D.J. Tanner on the beloved ABC sitcom for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. Her high profile on Full House earned the actress starring roles in a series of 1990s made for TV movies such as Visitors of the Night, No One Would Tell and Nightscream.

The actress really found her calling in 2007’s Hallmark holiday TV movie, Moonlight and Mistletoe, which would be the first of her 11 Christmas films with the cable network. Her sheer number of holiday films has earned Candace the nickname “The Queen of Christmas.”

Candace is a familiar face on the channel, as she stars as Aurora Teagarden in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series, based on the beloved books, which has aired on Hallmark since 2015. In 17 TV movies to date, Candace has played a “librarian and amateur sleuth,” who “investigates and solves murders with help from her friends in Real Murders Club,” according to IMDB.com.

During the same period, Candace got back together with some of her Full House costars for a 2016 revival, aptly titled Fuller House. She revived her character from the original series, playing D.J. Tanner-Fuller, a widowed mother of three young boys. The series reunited her with Full House costar and TV sister Jodie Sweetin, as well as Andrea Barber. The show ran for five seasons on Netflix.

In between all her acting gigs, Candace found the time to become a full-time panelist on ABC’s daytime talk show The View in 2015 and 2016. However, being the only conservative Christian member of the panel in a span of time when Donald Trump sought and won the presidency took a toll on her.

Candace revealed that the daily grind of intense political debates wasn’t “who I want to be. It’s not that I couldn’t do it, I just don’t feel like conversations are their healthiest when they’re done that way and you’re forced to make it competitive,” she told The View: Behind the Table in October 2021, adding, “That would make me sick to my stomach as well. So many mornings I would just be crying before the show.”

Not only has Candace been a familiar face on TV for more than three decades, she’s also managed to pen three books as a published author. Her first book was 2011’s lifestyle guide, Reshaping It All: Motivation for Physical and Spiritual Fitness, which made the New York Times bestseller’s list. Candace followed it up with 2014’s Balancing It All: My Story of Juggling Priorities and Purpose. The former Dancing With the Stars 2014 top-three finalist also wrote Dancing Through Life: Steps of Courage and Conviction, which was published in 2015.

Candace married NHL player Valeri Bure in 1996. Celebrity Net Worth estimated that he earned $22.5 million in his professional hockey career before retiring in 2004. The happy couple share three adult children.