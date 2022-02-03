Then and now! Actress Candace Cameron Bure has proven she’s an ageless beauty, but has she had plastic surgery? The Hallmark actress is very candid about what she has and hasn’t had done to her appearance.

“I don’t consider myself a regular Botox user; however I may get it once a year (or less) on my forehead only to lessen my ‘angry’ lines. I’ve never had any other injectables or fillers in my face,” the Fuller House alum told New Beauty in 2020. “I haven’t had any body treatments either, but I am curious about fat-melters for stubborn areas like my lower back love handles.”

The Full House alum does indulge in in-office treatments for dark sunspots, pigmentation and melasma on her face, particularly naming the Harmony Dye-VL laser treatment.

“I accumulated so much sun damage in my early 20s and 30s because I was not diligent about wearing sunscreen or taking good care of my skin,” Candace explained. “While they were somewhat effective, I have found that the topical Dr. Lancer M Peel, a.k.a. Melasma Peel, I’ve been using lately is more effective. It contains hydroquinone, retinoic acid, kojic acid and azelaic acid.”

When it comes to aging, the Switched for Christmas actress named Helen Mirren, Diane Keaton, Emma Thompson, Kerry Washington, Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Lopez as her beauty icons.

“I admire women who embrace a more natural process of aging and continue to look the same aesthetically throughout their life,” said the Christmas Town actress. “Aging is an unavoidable part of life, and I believe we can all grow older gracefully! These women are beautiful and confident while rocking their imperfect lines and wrinkles.”

In addition to occasional Botox, facials and laser treatments, Candace also lives a very healthy lifestyle.

“I follow a more Mediterranean diet, so I eat lots of fresh vegetables and whole grains and fish,” she previously told People in 2018, adding that she cut out dairy and sugar. “I see the biggest effect from not eating as much sugar.”

The Christmas Detour star is also very dedicated to exercise and gushed during an interview with The Salvation Army that she feels “stronger” in her mid-40s than she did at 20 years old.

“I have loved this journey of fitness,” she said. “It’s just every time you get stronger, or I see my muscles from doing more pushups, it keeps me going to want to do more and just keep that up.”

