90 Day Fiancé’s Rishi Singh married fiancée Maria Ramirez one week after taking their relationship public!

“I’m very bad to express my feelings,” Rishi said in a video via Instagram stories on Thursday, February 1. “But I just want to lose myself in front of you. I want to lose my everything in front of you. With my both knees, because when you respect, you respect fully — will you be mine? Will you marry me?”

Maria said “yes” and the wedding celebrations immediately commenced. On Friday, February, 2, Maria shared a clip of herself getting ready before getting married to Rishi in a three-day celebration.

Courtesy of One Worlds Music/Instagram

It was party time moments after Maria accepted Rishi’s grand proposal. The couple danced on stage in front of their guests as LED lights filled the room. Maria wore a beautiful Saree outfit, while Rishi donned pants and a suit coat with blue colors that complimented his other half’s outfit.

Hours before the ceremony took place, the TLC alum shared an engagement photo with his then-fiancée ​and included a quote that showcased their love.

“As we walk hand in hand, the world around us fades away, leaving just the two of us. It’s a powerful reminder of our unity, our shared dreams, and the love that blinds us together,” the passage read. “Each step we take is a testament to our emotional commitment, and every moment spent together is a treasure. I cherish these strolls, and I cherish you.”

Maria took her Instagram followers along her wedding journey and shared ​photos of the breathtaking buildings where the multi-day celebrations were taking place. While getting ready to tie the knot with Rishi, Maria flashed her stunning wedding ring and hand henna design that she had got inked the night before.

Courtesy of One Worlds Music/Instagram

The bride donned an orange and red-colored wedding ensemble and incorporated the shades into her glam and accessories. In a selfie, Maria looked gorgeous wearing subtle orange eyeshadow and donned a thick flower choker and matching earrings.

Rishi took his relationship with Maria public by going Instagram official on January 22. The reality star shared a photo of his then-girlfriend kissing his cheek as he flashed a wide smile.

“’Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you.’ —Elvis Presley. Love you can’t hide … love is beyond the imagination,” he captioned the post. “Unconventional love … unimaginable love. Love for forever.”