How I Met Your Mother alum Josh Radnor revealed he wed his girlfriend of nearly two years, Jordana Jacobs, during a winter storm in early January 2024.

“I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard,” Josh, 49, announced in a Friday, January 19, Instagram post.

“It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend. So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us,” he continued, referring to the Cedar Lakes Estate in New York’s Hudson Valley where the two tied the knot in a snowy, outdoor ceremony.

“But most of all to Jordana. I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” the actor concluded.

An accompanying carousel of photos showed the couple kissing under sparkling lights after being declared husband and wife, as snowflakes still covered Josh’s coat and both his and Jordana’s hair. Another snapshot showed him walking down the aisle with heavy snow coming down behind him, as their seated guests were bundled up in heavy coats, hats and scarves.

The blizzard came in quickly, as in one photo taken earlier in the day, there were light flakes on the ground while Jordana was able to show off her off-the-shoulder white wedding gown. By the afternoon, the pair posed for a photo in a field covered in powder, as trees in the distance were barely visible thanks to the falling snow. Once evening rolled around, the couple stood in nearly a foot of fresh ​powder while sharing a newlywed kiss.

Josh and Jordana met at a sound meditation retreat in February 2022, he told The New York Times in a profile of his wedding published on Friday. He said he heard a voice inside his head that said, “That’s her. That’s your woman.” The pair began calling and texting each other as soon as the retreat ended.

“We were constantly in touch, sharing things we had written and things we had made. Thoughts, feelings, insights,” Josh recalled.

He announced their engagement in November 2023 during a concert stop in New York after performing the song “Brooklyn Girl.” Josh told the audience how the tune was about how he met Jordana and revealed, “In an unexpected twist, we’re getting married.”

Josh stated in his wedding vows why he waited so long to settle down and tie the knot.

“I look into the infinity of your green eyes, I know that my not having gotten married until now was not due to some brokenness in me,” he said, ​via the NYT. “The truth is, I didn’t get married until now because I was waiting for you.”

Josh became beloved to audiences starring as Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother for nine seasons on CBS. The show ran from September 2005 through March 2014. He most recently starred on the Amazon Prime series Hunters, opposite Al Pacino, from 2020 through 2023.