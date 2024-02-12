Usher is officially married! The “My Boo” singer wed Jennifer Goicoechea over Super Bowl 2024 weekend in Las Vegas following his halftime performance on Sunday, February 11.

People reported that the couple officially tied the knot during the festivities. Prior to their marriage news, Life & Style reported that the pair had obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas ahead of Usher’s halftime performance. Reps for the singer did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment at the time.

The pair dated for five years before walking down the aisle. They share two children together, Sovereign and Sire.

Prior to his incredible performance at the big game, Usher, 45, explained that he was ready to marry his longtime love.

“I started this journey, I found and met an amazing partner who happened to be my best friend and was there all the time, and I was like, wow, this could be great,” he told People prior to Super Bowl LVIII.

“Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are,” he continued on about marriage. “We’ve obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I’m saying?”

“I have an amazing partner, a support system,” he gushed. “We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children.”

This wasn’t his first trip down the aisle. Usher has been married twice before. He was married to his first wife, Tameka Foster, from 2007 to 2009, with whom he shares his two eldest children, Usher “Cinco” V and Naviyd Raymond.

“I appreciate the relationship for what it was,” he told People in August 2010 after their split. “Even though it didn’t work out, I’m glad we got together. I love her as the mother of my children; we just couldn’t be married.”

The performer was then wed to his second wife, Grace Harry, from 2015 to 2018. They did not welcome any children together during their marriage.