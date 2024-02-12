It looks like Usher and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, are ready to wed! The couple obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas ahead of his Super Bowl 2024 halftime performance on Sunday, February 11, Life & Style can confirm. They have not revealed if they intend on walking down the aisle immediately after the game.

Usher, 45, has been going strong with his girlfriend since 2019, per multiple outlets. Days prior to the big NFL game, he explained that he was certain he found The One.

“Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are,” the musician told People.

“We’ve obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children,” Usher added. “It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I’m saying? And we’re going to be in each other’s lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That’s beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect.”

He previously gushed over their relationship and raising a family together in a rare interview.

“We have any amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them,” the “OMG” singer told People in November 2023.

Usher has been married twice before, first to Tameka Foster from 2007 to 2009 and then to Grace Harry from 2015 to 2018. With his first ex-wife, he shares kids Usher “Cinco” Raymond V and Naviyd Ely. With Jenn, Usher welcomed kids Sovereign Bo and Sire Castrello.

The singer was first announced as the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performer in September 2023. “It’s gonna be a celebration. I’m gonna try my hardest not to cry, break down and cry on the stage,” he said days ahead of the performance.

Usher also opened up about his popular Las Vegas residency, which drew tons of celebrity guests and massive crowds.

“I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we’re heading in the future,” he told the press before the Super Bowl.

Reps for Usher did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.