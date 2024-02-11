That’s his boo! Usher spent many nights charming dozens of women at his Las Vegas residency in 2023, but he always came home to one: Jennifer “Jenn” Goicoechea. The R&B singer has been with his girlfriend for years and even started a family with her. But who is Jennifer, and how did she meet Usher?

Who Is Usher’s Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea?

Jenn, who was born and raised in Miami, studied recording arts at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, in 2003, according to her LinkedIn. She got her start in the entertainment industry working with her mom, Barbara Goicoechea, who has served as director of operations at an event and multimedia production company called ACT Productions since 1988. Jenn began working as an assistant for the singer Ciara, which helped further her career in the music industry.

Jenn went on to become a manager at her own California-based company, Boogs’N’Effect Management. She then worked as the director of rhythm & soul at ASCAP, a nonprofit membership organization for songwriters, composers and publishers, from January 2014 to December 2016. After her exit from ASCAP, Jenn landed the role of senior vice president of A&R at Sony’s Epic Records, where she remains today.

How Long Has Usher Been Dating Jennifer Goicoechea?

Usher and Jenn seemingly met in 2016, as she shared a photo of herself whispering in his ear at an event in March that year. However, dating rumors didn’t begin until 2019, when they were seen at a birthday party together and later caught kissing at a Hollywood Bowl concert. They confirmed their romance in December 2019 by getting cozy at Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ 50th birthday party.

It’s clear that Usher, who has been married twice before, has found his forever match with Jenn. He gushed about his girlfriend and their sweet romance in a November 2023 interview with People, calling her an “amazing partner.”

“I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner,” he said. “She’s my best friend and I love her.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

How Many Kids Do Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Have?

Usher shares two kids with Jenn. Their daughter, Sovereign Bo, was born in September 2020, with the “OMG” singer announcing her arrival on Instagram.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” he wrote alongside a photo of her hand. “‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

The couple then welcomed a son named Sire Castrello almost exactly one year later. “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” Usher wrote on Instagram in September 2021. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra.”

While speaking to People, Usher revealed that he and Jenn have different parenting styles that work well together.

“We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them,” he said. “She’s better at it than me in many lights. I’m a man-man, so I’m like, ‘This is what we’re doing,’ and I might be a little bit more disciplinary at times. If there’s a slap and a hug, I’m the slap and she’s the hug. But that creates balance.”

Usher also shares two sons with ex-wife Tameka Foster.