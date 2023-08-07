Usher is speaking out about the moment Keke Palmer joined him on stage during performance while he serenaded her with “There Goes My Baby” as she wore a sheer dress. It caused her boyfriend, Darius Daulton Jackson, to outfit shame her publicly on social media the following day. He tweeted, “It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” alongside the video of his partner and the singer.

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it,” Usher, 44, shared on August 4. He added, “Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

“Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to,” he continued. “But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

Keke’s romance with her boyfriend of three years ended up on shaky ground after he called her out for wearing a black bodysuit with a see-through sheath over it. Not only did Darius, 29, not publicly apologize for the comment about her dress, he doubled down on saying it was over the top for someone who is a mom. Keke, 29, gave birth to the couple’s first child, son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, on February 25, 2023.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife [and] mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others [and] he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he tweeted on July 5, adding, “This is my family [and] my representation. I have standards [and] morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Courtesy of Keke Palmer/Instagram

The Nope star appeared to respond to Darius’ comments without mentioning him directly. Hours after his post, she shared a series of Instagram photos showing off her dress. “I wish I had taken more pictures, but we were running late!” she captioned the snapshots, adding, “I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??”

Fans cheered her on in the comments, with one writing, “Don’t let baby daddy dictate what you wear! Put that s–t on,” while another added, “This the outfit her weak ass boyfriend was crying about?? Lol … boys soft!”

Keke turned the drama with Darius into a money-making opportunity by selling merch related to the outfit shaming. “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! ‘IM A MOTHA’ and ‘Stevie to the bulls–t’ shirts available NOW!” she captioned a July 7 Instagram video.

The Hustlers star continued, “To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

As of publication, neither Keke nor Darius have commented on the status of their relationship, although both still have photos of each other posted on their respective Instagram accounts.