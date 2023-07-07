On the rocks? Keke Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Daulton Jackson, appeared to hit a major bump in the road of their relationship in July 2023 — five months after welcoming their first child together. After fans witnessed Darius mom-shame an outfit that Keke wore, he hinted at the status of their romance by making some changes to his social media accounts. But is there a chance that they could still be together?

Keep reading to get an update on whether Keke and Darius are still together.

Are Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson Still Together?

Neither Keke nor Darius has publicly confirmed that they broke up. However, they sparked split rumors after Darius took to Twitter in July 2023 with his controversial comments on a black sheer dress that Keke wore to an Usher concert.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Darius wrote via Twitter alongside a video of Usher serenading her on stage.

In response to the backlash he received from fans, Darius followed up in a separate tweet to explain why he disagreed with Keke’s wardrobe choice.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife [and] mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others [and] he gets told how much of a hater he is [sic],” Darius wrote. “This is my family [and] my representation. I have standards [and] morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Keke then shared an Instagram carousel post showing off the angles of her stunning dress, noting that she wished she had “taken more pictures” from the evening.

Shortly afterward, Darius briefly deactivated his Twitter account but quickly reactivated it. However, he noticeably removed all photos of Keke from his Instagram account.

For Keke’s part, the Hustlers star seemed unbothered by Darius’ online activity. She avoided responding to any fans who questioned the status of her relationship after she shared a video via Instagram to promote her upcoming appearance at the Howard Theatre in Washington D.C.

The two also appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

When Did Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Start Dating?

Keke and Darius reportedly first met in mid-2021 and went public with their romance in August of that year by going Instagram official. Since then, they kept their love life out of the spotlight until Keke announced her pregnancy with their first child in November 2022.

How Many Kids Does Keke Palmer Have With Darius Jackson?

While delivering a memorable monologue for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, Keke unbuttoned her jacket and revealed her growing baby bump to the audience.

In February 2023, Keke confirmed she had given birth to their son, Leodis, a.k.a., “Leo.”

“Hey son!!!! 1. Only 48 hours of being parents!” Keke captioned an Instagram selfie post at the time alongside Darius. “2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating. ‘Someone’ by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God [sic]!”