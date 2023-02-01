Nothing fancy! Keke Palmer teased that she and boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson will be giving their future baby a name that isn’t super “aesthetic.”

“We’re not saying the name, but the name for us — it gives American. It gives Black American storyline,” the Nope actress, 29, said on her “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast on Tuesday, January 31. “We want it to just be like — we’re not going for anything too unique. It’s not about to be Stone and Sand. It’s just, like, a nice natural. No aesthetic baby.”

The Nickelodeon alum added that since her pregnancy was “definitely planned,” she and her beau are confident in the moniker they chose but still want to keep it under wraps for the time being.

When looking back on how she discovered that she was pregnant, Keke explained how her test results didn’t immediately show up as positive, admitting that she “didn’t wait long enough” to see them.

Courtesy of Saturday Night Live/YouTube

“I was like, you know what? I feel like maybe that, maybe that I am [pregnant],” the former True Jackson, VP star recalled. “So, I took the test, and it came back negative. I didn’t have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash. I just threw it in the trash. And so, I go out with Nora, and we’re at, like, this semi-casual business dinner, but we’re having some little sake and enjoying ourselves, and all of a sudden, I get a text from Darius. And he says, ‘When did you take this?’ And it’s a picture of the pregnancy test, and it’s positive.”

Keke continued, “And I’m like, ‘I took that earlier today, like, literally just some hours before I left out.’ And he said, ‘Well, you better get to be drinking water in your sight ‘cause I’m buying 10 of these things right now. You take them all when you get home.’ Soon as I come home, I, and I’m also not kidding, as soon as I come home, me and him, I do 10 of ’em back to back, back to back, to back, to back to back. All positive.”

While the Hustlers star is trying to keep the details of her future child out of the public eye, she still subtly revealed the sex of her baby during a January 25 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Pisces are known to be very deep, they’re emotional creatures,” Keke said while explaining astrological signs. “So, I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy.”

Late last year, the Primetime Emmy Award winner revealed that she was pregnant by unveiling her growing baby bump during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

“People have been in my comments, saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby,’ ‘Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight,” she began as she opened her long coat to show off her belly. “I am!”