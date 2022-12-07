An empowering queen! Keke Palmer has been real with her fans when it comes to skincare and has even shared photos of herself with no makeup on via social media.

In December 2020, the Nope star opened up about her battle with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). The medical condition is a hormonal disorder that can cause menstrual irregularity, acne and excess body hair, according to Mayo Clinic.

“Hey, you guys, for some of you this may be [too much information], but for me, my platform has always been used for things much greater than me,” Keke captioned a lengthy Instagram post at the time alongside several makeup-free selfies. “Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life, and I had no idea [sic]. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed.”

The Nickelodeon alum added that she tried “everything” to clear up the acne, including Accutane.

“People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that,” Keke continued. “I ate all the ‘right’ things, my blood tests were fine. But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me. And unfortunately, doctors are people. and if you don’t ‘look the part,’ they may not think that’s your problem. They may not even suggest it if you ‘look healthy,’ whatever that means! I came to a doctor in tears once, and all they offered was a measles vaccine.”

The Illinois native then confessed how “sad” she has felt because of her skin, but pointed out that she didn’t “give up” on herself.

“I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help,” Keke wrote. “I do not have a medical degree, but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor, and that led them to a proper diagnosis. I’m not saying trust WebMD for everything haha, but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves. … The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this, please know you’re not alone, and that you are still so f—king fine! MY ACNE AIN’T NEVER STOPPED ME [sic]. But we don’t have accept this. Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her, so it’s ON.”

The former True Jackson VP star continues to encourage her fans to embrace their natural beauty. And while she promotes self-love whenever she can, Keke has also clapped back at a few online trolls for criticizing her appearance.

After announcing her pregnancy with baby No. 1 in December 2022 on Saturday Night Live, Keke was spotted in New York City with her boyfriend, Darius Daulton Jackson, at a hockey game. While she looked fabulous as ever without any glam, the Scream Queens alum apparently noticed some negative remarks about her skin.

“I just saw a few comments of [people] saying I was ugly ’cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” Keke tweeted at the time. “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

In a separate tweet, the Akeelah and the Bee actress cheekily wrote, “I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these [people] just say anything. I mean, truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly but especially me.”

